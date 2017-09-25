Nearly three dozen more overdoses this weekend in Trumbull County

The total for September to 179 overdoses in Trumbull County so far -- ten shy of March's record

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The September spike in Trumbull County overdoses continued over the weekend.

There’s a good chance the monthly record set in March of 189 total overdoses could be broken.

The Trumbull County Health Department reports that between Friday evening and Monday morning, another 34 people overdosed in Trumbull County.

That brings the total for September to 179 so far — ten shy of March’s record.

Health Department officials did not know if any of the 34 died.

WKBN reported last week that pure fentanyl is being sold in Trumbull County, causing the spike in overdoses.

