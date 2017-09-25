Niles crime activity: 2 charged after reports they passed out in car with kids

Sunday, September 10

8:09 p.m. – 5000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police were called to Walgreens for a reported overdose. A person was taken to the hospital.

10:40 p.m. — 120 Vienna Ave., police were called to Speedway gas station, where a woman reported that her mother assaulted her.

Tuesday, September 12

7:58 a.m. – 2100 block of Robbins Ave., a man reported that the window of his vehicle had been smashed out.

12:11 p.m. – 1200 block of North Road SE, a person was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

3:05 p.m. — 600 block Fenton St., Penny Crabtree, 48, charged with domestic violence after a woman reported that Crabtree punched her in the face.

Wednesday, September 13

10:49 a.m. – 100 block of E. State St., police were contacted to investigate a reported sex offense.

3:44 p.m. – 100 block of Potomac Rd., theft of change from an unlocked vehicle.

5:25 p.m. – 1800 block of Park Dr., reported theft of a blue go-kart from a garage.

Thursday, September 14

1:26 p.m. – 400 block of Brown St., vandalism reported at Niles Middle School.

10:10 p.m. – 400 block of S. Main St., Candace Ware, 32, of McDonald, charged with child endangering. Andrew Ladd, 31, of McDonald, charged with OVI and child endangering. Police said Ware overdosed in a car parked in front of Circle K while Ladd appeared to be intoxicated. Ladd’s friend was given temporary custody of the children, and Children Services was notified of the incident, according to a police report.

Friday, September 15

2:43 p.m. – 1000 block of Salt Springs Rd., report that a man in a gray pick-up truck stole a lawn trailer with garbage in it, dumping out the garbage and driving away toward State Route 46. Police were unable to locate a suspect.

4:05 p.m. – 600 block of High Ave., a woman reported that her window was damaged by a BB gun.

6:32 p.m. – 500 block of Dakota Ave., Christopher Russell, Sr. charged with violating a protection order. Police received two calls that a man on a four-wheeler nearly hit kids playing in the park. One caller told police that she has a protection order against Russell.

9:58 p.m. – 100 block of Morningside Rd., a 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose.

Sunday, September 17

3:36 p.m. – 1000 block of Mason St., a woman reported that she was being harassed by her neighbors. She told police that they have been driving by her house with loud vulgar music playing in the car and taunting her with hand gestures.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls to the Niles Police Department.

