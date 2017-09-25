Rep. Tim Ryan featured in Time Magazine story about Democrats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has been prominently featured in a Time Magazine cover story on the future of the Democratic Party.

The article explains how Democrats are in their worst shape since 1929.

There are two pictures of Ryan — one taken in a Youngstown neighborhood fixing his tie, the other with his wife and son leaving the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival.

Ryan is quoted throughout the article, saying, “We can get the party back on track. Someone’s going to figure this out. Someone needs to.”

