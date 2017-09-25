Russian authorities investigating possible cannibalism case

MOSCOW (AP) — Investigators in southern Russia are looking into a possible cannibalism case.

The Investigative Committee said Monday that it detained a 35-year-old man in the city of Krasnodar who is suspected of killing a woman in an abandoned house earlier this month after a drunken brawl. Investigators said construction workers found a phone on the scene with the man’s photographs posing with body parts.

The investigators said they searched the man’s home and found body parts in jars of brine and pieces of meat of “an unknown origin” in the kitchen. The investigators, however, stopped short of calling it a cannibalism case, saying that they are still testing the samples. The statement follows local media reports about several cases of cannibalism in Krasnodar.