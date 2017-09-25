Salinas & Vue set to square off on national stage

Tuesday's fight telecast on FS1 is expected to draw more than a million viewers

Las Vegas, NEVADA (WKBN) – Youngstown fighter Alejandro “Popo” Salinas weighed in at 129.6 lbs., while his opponent, Duarn Vue, weighed in at at even 127 lbs. in preparation for Tuesday night’s nationally televised fight on FS1.

The weigh-in was held at the Cannery Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight telecast is expected to draw more than a million viewers.

Duarn Vue is an undefeated Super Featherweight from Wisconsin, who has a professional record of 12-0-2. Salinas is 8-1 with eight knockouts in his pro career.

