South Range #2 in state football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16) 5-0 231

2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8) 5-0 216

3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-0 171

4. Canton Mckinley 5-0 149

5. Centerville 5-0 144

6. Toledo Whitmer (1) 5-0 141

7. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 106

8. Huber Heights Wayne 4-1 51

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 4-1 37

10. Mentor 5-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (14) 5-0 222

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10) 5-0 219

3. Cincinnati Anderson 5-0 189

4. Medina Highland 5-0 144

5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 140

6. Sidney 5-0 105

7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 5-0 66

8. Wadsworth 5-0 58

(tie) Cleveland Benedictine 4-1 58

10. Grafton Midview 4-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (16) 5-0 235

2. Toledo Central Catholic (5) 5-0 212

3. Clyde (1) 5-0 181

4. Canfield (2) 5-0 161

5. Sandusky 5-0 124

6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 5-0 107

7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-1 63

8. Medina Buckeye 5-0 56

9. Parma Padua 5-0 52

10. Franklin 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (19) 5-0 228

2. Germantown Valley View (1) 5-0 183

3. Perry (2) 5-0 180

4. Bellville Clear Fork (2) 5-0 148

5. Poland (1) 5-0 124

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 5-0 111

7. London 5-0 85

8. Shelby 5-0 61

9. Oberlin Firelands 5-0 58

10. Cincinnati Wyoming 5-0 57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (11) 5-0 201

2. South Range (5) 5-0 195

3. Anna (2) 5-0 182

4. Wheelersburg (3) 5-0 161

5. Portsmouth West (1) 5-0 132

(tie) Liberty Center (1) 5-0 132

7 Marion Pleasant (2) 4-0 101

8. Orwell Grand Valley 5-0 85

9. Sullivan Black River 5-0 29

10. Jamestown Greeneview 5-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 240

2. Mogadore (3) 5-0 195

3. Kirtland (2) 5-0 174

4. Smithville 5-0 144

5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 5-0 109

6. Nelsonville-York 5-0 99

7. Coldwater 3-2 78

8. St. Henry 4-1 77

9. Creston Norwayne 4-1 54

10. Rootstown 5-0 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.

DIVISION VII

1. Dalton (20) 5-0 229

2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2) 4-0 197

3. Convoy Crestview (1) 5-0 191

4. Norwalk St. Paul (2) 5-0 151

5. Danville 4-1 116

6. Leipsic 4-1 111

7. Pandora-Gilboa 5-0 72

8. Windham 4-1 48

9. Minster 3-2 41

10. Sidney Lehman 4-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.

