Staff at Trumbull County Jail continue to investigate inmate overdoses

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified three prisoners who they say overdosed on opiates at the Trumbull County Jail.

Scott Herrman, Chris Medzie and Ryan Wright were treated for overdoses after they were found unresponsive in the jail on Sunday morning.

They have since returned to the jail.

No one has been charged yet as the jail’s staff and the Trumbull Ashtabula Group investigate how the drugs were brought into the jail.

Investigators said drugs were found during a shakedown after the overdoses.

Earlier this month, the jail unveiled its new full-body scanner, meant to stop inmates from sneaking drugs into the jail.

WKBN is digging deeper to find out how the inmates had drugs, despite the new technology designed to catch them before coming in.