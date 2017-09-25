Storm Team 27: A sunny, warm start to the week

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The summer-like heat will stick around for the start of the workweek. We are tracking a cool down by Thursday with highs only in the 60s. There is a chance for isolated showers the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 89

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88

Wednesday: Partly sunny.  Chance for isolated showers. (20%)
High: 84  Low: 64

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for isolated showers. (20%)
High: 65  Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 67  Low: 48

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated morning shower. (30% AM)
High: 64  Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 68  Low: 43

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70  Low: 47

