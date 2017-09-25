Storm Team 27: Dry, near record high

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The summer-like extreme heat will start the workweek. We are tracking a cool down by Thursday with highs only in the 60s. There is a chance for isolated showers the end of the week and heading into the weekend.
Forecast
Today: Bright sunny.
High: 89
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 65
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 64
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers. (20%)
High: 65 Low: 55
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 48
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated morning shower. (30% AM)
High: 64 Low: 46
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 43
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 47
