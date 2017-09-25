Top team in Region 17 South Range travels to Crestview for the Game of the Week

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the ITCL’s most successful programs will meet once again – this time in a non-conference affair – in week 6’s Game of the Week. South Range or Crestview won the Upper Tier championship in each of the league’s first nine seasons. The Raiders won the title in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2014. The Rebels took the nod in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 (shared the title in 2008 & 2014).

In week 8 of the 2016 season, the Raiders outgained Crestview 435-117 while running for 274 yards as a team. South Range’s Aniello Buzzacco ran for 136 yards on 8 carries (TD). Nathan Daniszewski picked up 93 stripes on 8 totes with a pair of touchdown runs. Crestview’s Andrew Yanssens led the team with 43 rushing yards.

The Raiders defeated Brookfield, 27-20, on three touchdown runs by Peyton Remish last week. The win gave South Range their 9th consecutive victory during the regular season.

Crestview stumbles into this matchup with a 2-3 mark after losing their last two. Last Saturday, the Rebels turned the ball over 7 times as they fell to Shaw 21-0. The Rebels outgained the Cardinals 211-196 but the turnovers and the 10 penalties proved to be the difference. Yanssens rushed for 60 yards on 16 attempts.

The Rebels have won 7 of the last 9 meetings with South Range.

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 14, 2016 – South Range, 49-0

Oct. 16, 2015 – Crestview, 20-17

Sept. 26, 2014 – Crestview, 63-42

Sept. 20, 2013 – South Range, 49-35

Oct. 26, 2012 – Crestview, 57-14

2016 Stats

Scoring Offense: South Range, 34.2; Crestview, 22.4

Total Offense: Crestview, 298.0

Scoring Defense: South Range, 16.6; Crestview, 18.6

Post Season Trends

South Range

…The Raiders have advanced to the playoffs in 14 of the past 21 years.

Crestview

…The Rebels have qualified for the post-season in 11 of the past 13 years.

Upcoming Schedule

South Range

Oct. 6 – Sharon (3-2)

Oct. 13 – Kenmore-Garfield (0-5)

Oct. 20 – at St. Clairsville (4-1)

Crestview

Oct. 6 – at Magnolia, WV (2-3)

Oct. 13 – at Kent Roosevelt (1-4)

Oct. 20 – Indian Creek (4-1)