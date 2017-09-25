Trial set for Mesopotamia murder defendant

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of injuring his girlfriend and killing her mother during a shooting in Mesopotamia was back in a Trumbull County courtroom.

Douglas Day is set to stand trial next month on charges including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

According to an affidavit, Day’s then-girlfriend, Tiffany Lambert, was leaving the apartment they shared following an argument. Her mother Cathryn Lambert was there to pick her up at the home on Kinsman Road.

The affidavit states Day followed Tiffany armed with two handguns and used both to shoot the women.

The court set a deadline of October 10 for the state to make an offer to the defense, which is six days before his final pretrial hearing.

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 23.