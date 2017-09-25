Villanueva said he made Steelers ‘look bad’ during national anthem



PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Steelers player Alejandro Villanueva said he didn’t mean to separate himself from his teammates during Sunday’s national anthem, blaming himself and saying he made his team “look bad.”

“When everybody sees the image of me by myself, everybody thinks the team — the Steelers — are not behind me and that’s absolutely wrong,” he said Monday. “I made Coach [Mike] Tomlin look bad and that is my fault and my fault only. I made my teammates look bad and that is my fault.”

The Steelers stayed in the tunnel prior to their game against Chicago. Tomlin said the team made a decision to display unity after President Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players protesting during the anthem.

Villanueva is a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan during the war.

According to the site that runs the NFL’s gear shop, Villanueva now has the NFL’s best-selling jersey following the situation.

Villanueva called the situation “out of control” for portraying him as an outcast and the team as not supporting the anthem.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger released a statement Monday saying he wished the Steelers approached their attempted display of unity differently.

Roethlisberger said the team will be on the field for the anthem from here on out. He added there was no division with Villanueva.

