Vincent M. “Vince” Ramunno Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Vincent M. “Vince” Ramunno, 81, who passed away Monday morning, September 25 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Vince was born May 31, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of James and Tina Koza Ramunno.

He was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Vince retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube after many years of service, where he worked as a brakeman.

He was a current member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church and was also a former parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell.

He enjoyed hiking and being outdoors. Vince was an avid reader who knew something about everything. He was also a skilled wood and gun craftsman. Vince was a loving husband, a terrific dad and enjoyed a good glass of wine with his family and friends.

His wife, the former Patti Macela, whom he married September 26, 1959; passed away October 16, 2012.

Vince will be deeply missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Leisha and Mitch Zolla of Poland Township; his brother, James (Beverly) Ramunno of Struthers and his brother-in-law, Joe DeTunno of Campbell.

Besides his parents and his wife, Patti; he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie DeTunno.

The Ramunno family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, September 27 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

