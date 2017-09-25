Warren man gets prison time for death of girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

Arthur Harper was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison

Arthur Harper, Warren, charged with murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man found guilty of three felony charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy was sentenced on Monday.

In August, a jury found Harper guilty of murder, felonious assault and child endangering. 

Police said he was babysitting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Russell Cottrill, last November when the boy suffered head trauma. He later died at the hospital.

WKBN was in the courtroom during Harper’s sentencing. Check back here for updates, or tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon, for Harper’s reaction to his sentence. 

Russell Cottrill

 

