Youngstown schools CEO will go to Citizens Coalition for advice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip has formed a Citizens Coalition for when he needs guidance with tough policy decisions.

Mohip and the group of 60 people held their first meeting Monday evening in the East High cafeteria.

“I want to be able to bring things to you that we’re thinking about in our senior leadership team,” Mohip said. “And then help you shape it, so that when we finally present it to the community, it’s palatable.”

Two issues Mohip wants advice on is the student code of conduct and the metal detectors in the high schools. He’s considering removing the metal detectors to make the feel of school less intimidating.

Each member was then asked to speak.

Jeanine Baker graduated from Wilson and works for Trumbull County Children’s Services.

“I am delighted to be here today and I thank you, Mr. Mohip, for allowing me to share that,” Baker said.

Ray Briya works at MS Consultants and is involved in the reading program at Taft.

“They’re so eager to learn,” Briya said. “Their desire’s so strong that I’d like to see our program succeed.”

Rikki Queener works for a charter school.

“I have a child in Rayen Early College and I’m really excited about all the things that are going on with Youngstown City Schools,” Queener said.

And Jeff Street is a Pastor who also works for the Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

“I just want to be part of the solution,” Street said. “There’s enough of the problem out there.”

Mohip acknowledged that issues would normally be vetted through the school board.

“However, there have been some things that I have brought to the school board that I haven’t got any feedback from,” he said. “But I still want to get feedback from our community. So if that vehicle isn’t operating correctly, until it is, I want to continue to get feedback here.”

Mohip was hoping 10-15 people would want to be part of his Coalition. So when he ended up with 60, he decided not to turn anyone away.

They’ve been divided into four groups and he plans to meet with them monthly.