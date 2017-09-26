Alexander Rodriguez Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Alexander Rodriguez will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Austintown Township 911 Memorial Park.

Alexander passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 65.

He was born September 28, 1951 in New York the son of Pedro and Frances (Rodriguez) Rodriguez.

He retired January 7, 2015 from Add-Iron Corporation where he was a front-end loader operator.

Alex was a percussionist and loved playing the drums. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Most of all Alex was an amazing husband and father who always put family first.

He leaves his wife, the former Paula Weston whom he married June 13, 1986; his mother, Frances Rodriguez; five children, Ida (David) Wilson of Lebanon, Ohio, Stephanie (Robert) Nabb of Austintown, Joshua Weston of Warren, Timothy Weston of New Martinsville and Paul Lubonovich of Austintown. Alex also leaves four brothers, Pete (Norma) Rodriguez of West Palm Beach, Florida, George (Sonya) Rodriguez of Ridgeville, Henry Rodriguez of Cleveland and Ben (Sue) Rodriguez of Parma; three sisters, Norma (Ruben) Ramos of West Palm Beach, Florida, Damaris (Mark) Klanac of Avon and Debbie (Eli) Rodriguez of Brooklyn, Ohio; as well as eight grandchildren.

Family will receive friends at the Austintown Township 911 Memorial Park from Noon – 1:00 p.m. where the services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the costs of funeral expenses.

