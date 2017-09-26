Ali K. Patterson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – It is with heavy hearts that we are noting the passing of our dear, sweet, loving friend and wife, Ali Patterson. Ali K. Patterson, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Ali was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 12, 1945, the daughter of George and Julia Kurpe.

When Ali first met her future husband, Tom, she told us when she saw him in his dress whites, he was so handsome. She knew he was the one. They married on May 25, 1975.

Tom was the love of her life and her rock. They shared a love of animals, the Western Reserve Classic Charity Horse Show and the Kentucky Derby. Can you see her in her Derby hat, holding a glass of wine, cheering for her horse to win? Ali’s other great love was her Arabian Horse, Zinni and her Corvette. Zinni won several first place championships in horse show competitions across the country.

Ali took great pride in being a top pacesetter at Dillard’s Southern Park Mall where she worked for 20 years. Her clients loved her. She was also a Mary Kay Independent Consultant.

She was a member of the Warren Junior Women’s League for more than 30 years, the Kentucky Derby Museum and American Arabian Assn. Ali also joined the Animal Welfare League in 1977 and served on the board from 1980 until her passing. She was a tireless volunteer for AWL. Through AWL, she made a lot of good friends. She and Tom enjoyed our dinners together at local restaurants and the camaraderie.

Ali, Mary and Barbara Busko shared a true bond of friendship. As Ali said, we were the sisters she never had.

She enjoyed going to the Kentucky Derby with her good friends, John and Jeannie Simeone and Denny and Esther Gartland and the YSU football games with her good friends, Sonny and Rosemarie Smith.

Ali, you are now in a better place, free of pain and with those you love. We can see you holding that glass of your favorite wine, mounted on Zinni’s back and riding to the top of that next cloud. So in her memory, watch the Kentucky Derby and raise that glass of wine to Ali.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Tom; her cats, ‘Poo” and ‘Buddy Girl’; her brother, Bill (Virginia) Kurpe; her sister-in-law, Cathy (Bill) Werbeck; many nieces and nephews and her many good friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, George and many pets.

Peace and love to you, Ali. Our collective hearts are hurting. You will be dearly missed by all of us.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Ali’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 West State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146, with Rev. Adam Trambley officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30 at the church.

Her remains will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon at a later date.

It is Ali’s wish to have donations in her memory to the AWL Campaign Building Fund, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

