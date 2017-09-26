Anna J. Strock Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Anna J. Strock, 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Cortland Healthcare Center.

She was born on September 27, 1926 in Winchester, Indiana to Clyde and Opal (Summers) Mullen.

On January 10, 1948, Anna was united in marriage to Roy B. Strock who preceded her in death on July 4, 2007.

Anna was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge #1012, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star Opal Lodge.

She also enjoyed bowling and golfing. She was also a fan of NASCAR and liked cheering on Jeff Gordon.

Anna will be cremated and there will not be any formal services.

She is survived by her son, Jim Strock; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marjorie Flegal and her brother, James S. Mullen who was KIA proudly serving his country during WWII.

Memorial donations may be directed to Cortland Moose Lodge #1012.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.