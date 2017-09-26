Boil advisory issued for City of Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A precautionary boil alert was issued for Hubbard City residents on Tuesday.

Due to a water break and/or low pressure, the city believes organisms that can cause illness may have entered the water supply.

Water customers are asked to boil their water before using it or use bottled water until the boil advisory is lifted. Water should be brought to a boil for at least one minute and then cooled to kill any bacteria.

The city recommends using boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and for food preparation.

The City of Hubbard will notify water customers when the advisory will be lifted. This will happen when the results from a certified lab indicate that the water is safe, according to City Service Director Daniel Livingston.