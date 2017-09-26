Central Ohio deputy crashes into Columbus home

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was trying to pass another car but the driver didn't move out of the way

Ted Hart, WCMH Published: Updated:
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy crashes into Columbus home
Credit: WCMH


COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy crashed into a home in west Columbus on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Briggs Road while the deputy was responding to a call for an officer in trouble.

Marc Gofstein, Public Information Officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputy was driving eastbound on Briggs with both the lights and siren activated and tried to pass another driver.

“The civilian car did not pull over but instead began to make a left turn as the cruisers were attempting to pass,” Gofstein said.

The cruiser hit the other car, veered to the left, and then crashed into the side of a house.

The other driver, Joan Raye, of Columbus, said she never saw the cruiser coming.

Neighbor Stephanie McKnight watched it all happen.

“I don’t think she heard the sirens and he tried to miss her, tried to turn to miss her, and just clipped the front of her car and went up…into the side of the house,” she said.

Raye was not injured in the accident. The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

