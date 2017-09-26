Charles “Charlie” “Tuna” J. Gera Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Charles “Charlie” “Tuna” J. Gera, of Sharon, passed away at 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at his camp. He was 76.

Mr. Gera was born December 3, 1940 in Sharon, a son of Samuel and Helen (Lipka) Gera.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served from February 1960 until February 1964.

Charlie was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

He was also a member of VFW Post #6404, Sharpsville, American Legion Post #299, Sharon, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #276, Greenville and a lifetime member of the Slovak Home, Farrell.

Charlie enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, the former Carol Miller, whom he married on April 7, 1960; a daughter, Teresa Sennett and her husband, Robert, Sr., Masury, Ohio; three sons, Charles W. Gera and his wife, Monica, Timothy Gera and his wife, Sheri and Richard Gera and his wife, Marline, all of Sharon; three sisters, Joan Laird and her husband, David, Sharon, June Reda of Florida and Jeanie Kurcon and her husband, Anthony, Sharpsville; one brother, Norman Gera and his wife, Connie, Mercer; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Anthony C. Gera and a great-granddaughter, Jaylyn Gera.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29 in the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.