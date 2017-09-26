Charles R. Domoff Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Charles R. Domhoff, 79, of Cortland, died Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at home.

He was born April 22, 1938 in Portersville, Pennsylvania and had lived in Ohio since 1966.

Mr. Domhoff served in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired from General Motors after 31 years of employment.

A member of UAW Local 1112, he attended North-Mar Church and enjoyed travel, motorcycles and most of all, his family.

Surviving are his wife, Sylvia G. (Rader) Domhoff, whom he married August 16, 1958; two children, Jeff (Denise) Domhoff of North Bloomfield and Jill (Jim) Schultz of Cortland; two grandchildren, Heidi (Brett) Monroe and Jeffrey Domhoff; a brother, Oscar Domhoff of Portersville, Pennsylvania and a sister, Martha Kane of Portersville, Pennsylvania.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Grace Wallace.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at North-Mar Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Warren, with Rev. Myron Daum officiating.

The family will greet friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 3 at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

