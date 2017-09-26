Charlotte (McMullen) Hillyer Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Charlotte Hillyer, 95, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born February 2, 1922 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late William H. and Agnes (Starr) McMullen.

She was a 1940 graduate of David Anderson High School and prior to her marriage worked at McCullough’s department store and Mullen’s Manufacturing in Salem. Following marriage, she worked with her husband, the late Willard Hillyer at Hillyer’s Fine Foods.

Survivors include her daughters, Belinda Bauman of Damascus and Bretta (Robert) Ruse of Toledo; her grandchildren, Brinley Bauman, Olivia, Abigail and Sophia Ruse as well as two nieces, Patty Lippiatt and Sandy Chuck.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard in 2008. Also deceased are her twin sister, Shirley Schnell; sisters, Elsie Rudibaugh and Katherine Ward; son-in-law, David Bauman and her granddaughter, Bergen (Bauman) Bryan.

A faithful Christian woman, Charlotte loved Lisbon and devoted her life to her family and helping her beloved husband operate a successful local business. She will be remembered for the quiet, subtle way she cared for her family and loved her home and community. She enjoyed watching birds, her morning coffee, auctions and day trips with loved ones.

The funeral service will be held at Noon on Thursday, September 28 at the Weber Funeral Home with Pastor Lisa Elliott of Community Hospice officiating.

Calling hours are from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, Thursday, September 28 at the funeral home prior to the service.

