Chillicothe, Ohio police searching for missing woman

Police in Chillicothe and Columbus ask anyone with information on Danielle Dunn’s whereabouts to call 740-773-3103

Danielle Dunn, missing Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Chillicothe say Danielle Dunn has been missing since Friday.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the 43-year-old was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where officers later found her car.

Police say she was immediately entered into the missing persons’ database because she fit the criteria that included medical needs.

Chillicothe police notified Columbus police because Dunn and the man indicated they were going to Columbus.

Dunn is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall and about 140 pounds with green eyes and blond hair.

Police ask anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts to call 740-773-3103.

