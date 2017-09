GIRARD, OH (WKBN) – After several chances down the stretch, the Girard and Champion boys soccer team played to their 2nd draw of the season against each other, as the Indians and Golden Flashes played to a 0-0 draw Tuesday night.

Champion’s Andrew Russell and Girard’s Bailey McDermott each had 7 saves.

The Indians are now 8-1-2 and the Golden Flashes are 7-1-2.