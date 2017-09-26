Highway Patrol: $13K of crack cocaine found in Ashtabula County

Chibuzo T. Moore is charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly $14,000 worth of crack and cocaine was seized in Ashtabula County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported stopping a car on Interstate 90 on Wednesday, and while patting down a 36-year-old Erie man, he voluntarily showed them a bag with 69 grams of cocaine.

Troopers searched the car and said they found a second bag with even more cocaine.

The suspect, Chibuzo T. Moore, was charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies

He is being held in the Ashtabula County Jail.

