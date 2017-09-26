Intersection along Southern Boulevard in Boardman closing for repairs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman intersection will be closing in two weeks for repairs.

The intersection at Maple Drive and Southern Boulevard will be closed October 9 through 13.

Repairs will be made around the intersection, including some work on the rail crossing.

The railroad is raising the crossing four inches for a smoother transition across the tracks. While that’s being done, the township is replacing two culverts across Maple.

The township is also working to get a traffic signal at Southern and Maple to help get traffic across the tracks.

Detours will be posted to help drivers get around the road work.

