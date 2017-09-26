Intersection along Southern Boulevard in Boardman closing for repairs

The intersection at Maple Drive and Southern Boulevard in Boardman will be closed for five days in October

By Published: Updated:
Intersection at Southern Boulevard and Maple Drive in Boardman closing for repairs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman intersection will be closing in two weeks for repairs.

The intersection at Maple Drive and Southern Boulevard will be closed October 9 through 13.

Repairs will be made around the intersection, including some work on the rail crossing.

The railroad is raising the crossing four inches for a smoother transition across the tracks. While that’s being done, the township is replacing two culverts across Maple.

The township is also working to get a traffic signal at Southern and Maple to help get traffic across the tracks.

Detours will be posted to help drivers get around the road work.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s