Jason B. Engle Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Jason B. Engle, 45, of Champion, went to the Lord Tuesday evening, September 26, 2017 in the emergency room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, in Warren, after his long battle with alcohol.

He was born June 1, 1972 in Warren, the son of Jack B. and Nancy A. (Gillespie) Engle and had lived in the area all his life.

Jason graduated from Howland High School in 1990 and with a culinary degree from Gordon D. James Career Center.

Jason is survived by his father, Jack B. Engle of Champion; mother, Nancy Engle of Warren; twin sister, Jeanette (Michael) Franklin; two children, Kailey and Jordan and two grandchildren, Arabella and Cody. He also leaves two nieces, Kyra and Cheyanne Franklin, whom he loved dearly.

Jason was an avid sports fan who loved the Steelers and Ohio State.

Services for Jason will be conducted on 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 1 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Stark officiating.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 1 at the funeral home.