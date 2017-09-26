JobsNOW: Graphic designers put ideas to work

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Graphic designers create visual concepts. It’s a combination of pictures, words, colors, and blank spaces.

Advertising is one of the major industries where graphic designers are needed. Eric Williamson is behind the creative decisions at Cassidy Advertising and Consulting in Canfield. He said graphic design is used in overall layout production design for just about any type of advertising.

Graphic designers make a big impact. For instance, a simple color switch can make a world of difference in a layout’s look. So can a font or a picture.

Williams designs brochures, trade publications, or any type of corporate branding such as business cards and letterhead. Designers also come up with things you see while driving such as logos, signs and billboards. Anything that explains who a client is and what they do.

“Clients like to portray products or services. How they can better give the client what they need and what they expect,” Williams said.

Graphic designers usually have a four-year degree and a lifetime of creative ideas in their head. Those ideas can be drawn by hand or with computer generated software, but that first step starts with a spark that turns into an idea.

“A good concept, a really good start idea is very solid. Once you have that you can run with it,” Williams said.

Clients may bring that idea, and a graphic designer will turn it into an effective pitch. The end result is that people who see that design can find the information and recall it.

Graphic designers will always be in demand because companies have a need to make sure people know who they are and what they’re selling.

“It’s up to us as designers to be there for them to get that point across from them to generate the revenue that they need,” Williams said.