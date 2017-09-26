Jogging strollers sold at Target, Walmart recalled for fall risk

The J is for Jeep brand strollers made by Delta were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores from August 2015 through August 2016

Myles Snyder, WHTM Published: Updated:
J is for Jeep stroller recall
WASHINGTON (WHTM) – About 28,000 cross-country jogging strollers have been recalled because a leg bracket can break and pose a fall hazard to infants.

The J is for Jeep brand strollers made by Delta were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores from August 2015 through August 2016. They cost between $130 and $160.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been four reports of the leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.

Recalled model numbers are 11988-835, 11988-340, 11988-436, 11988-656, 11988-838, 11988-0261, 11998-0251, 11998-314, 11998-439, 11998-678, and 11998-850.

The safety commission says consumers should stop using the recalled strollers and contact Delta for a free repair.

