Judy L. Maroni Obituary

September 26, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – Judy L. Maroni, age 72, of Salem, died at 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.