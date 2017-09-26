Leah (Bielecki) Misiolek Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Leah Bielecki Misiolek, 93, of Warren, passed away peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren under the comforting care of Hospice of the Valley.

Leah was born in Warren on December 1, 1923, the daughter of the late Anthony and Helena Wojnar Bielecki.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1942 and was employed for many years with Packard Electric.

Leah was a lifetime member of St. John Paul II Parish since the original church of St. Joseph Catholic Church was founded in 1928.

Leah married Walter S. Misiolek, Sr. on June 10, 1944.

The couple raised two children, Walter, Jr. and Carol. She and her family enjoyed outdoor activities when her children were young, including boating, camping and traveling across the country from Maine to California.

After retiring from Packard Electric, Leah enjoyed visiting with friends she had met there, spending time with neighbors past and present and real and “adopted” family members, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Leah is survived by her son, Walter and his wife, Beverly Thorn of Tuscaloosa; her son-in-law, Larry Plant of Warren; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Emily Magusiak of Georgia and Virginia “Waldz” Makosky of Warren and brother, Frank J. Bielecki, Sr.

Besides her parents, Leah was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Walter, who preceded her in death on January 14, 1970; her daughter, Carol Plant and a brother, Edward Bielecki.

All who knew Leah will miss her welcoming smile and her joyful way of greeting any and all visitors into her home.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Services will begin on Saturday, October 7, 2017 with closing prayers to be recited at 8:50 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street, Warren, Ohio 44483, with Fr. Christopher Henyk as Celebrant.

Burial will conclude in St. Joseph Cemetery in Champion.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Misiolek family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to share condolences to the Misiolek family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.