Man accused of sexually assaulting young girls in Mercer County

Trent Tompkins is charged with rape, sexual assault and other charges

By Published:
Trent J. Tompkins, 31 - charged with rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minor

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect is facing criminal charges in Mercer County, accused of sexually assaulting two girls who are now teenagers.

Trent Tompkins, 31, is charged with rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Investigators say Tompkins assaulted the victims over several years, starting when they were about 6 and 7 years old. Mercer County Children and Youth Services reported the crime that investigators said happened in Jefferson Township.

Tompkins is being held in the Mercer County Jail.

 

