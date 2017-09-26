Maryland woman gets prison time for driving heroin through Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Maryland woman who was caught driving through the Valley with heroin and lots of cash in her car will have to spend the next couple of years behind bars.

Jasmine Stephenson was in court Tuesday morning for sentencing.

Prosecutors say state troopers stopped her and another woman last February while they were driving on Interstate 76.

Troopers said they found a large amount of heroin and nearly $20,000 stashed in her trunk.

Authorities believe Stephenson was driving to Chicago with the cash and drugs.

In addition to the prison time, she was also ordered to pay about $15,000 in fines that will be split between local counseling agencies.

