New iPhone feature automatically blocks calls, messages when driving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new feature on the latest update to IOS for Apple users could help cut down on distracted driving.

Distracted driving was a factor in 14,000 crashes last year in Ohio. Cell phone use is highest among teens 16 to 24 years old and plays a large role in distracted driving accidents.

Apple’s new feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving allows users to block incoming calls and texts while behind the wheel and can be set up to turn on automatically. It can also reply to contacts to let them know you are on the road and can’t respond.

Here is how to activate the feature:

Download the IOS 11 update Click settings Select the do not disturb option Click do not disturb while driving

From there you get three options to choose from:

Automatically: Do Not Disturb While Driving will be activated automatically based on detected motion. The feature will use your phone’s internal sensors to try to sense when you’re driving. When Connected to Car Bluetooth: In most cases, iOS can tell the difference between a regular Bluetooth speaker and in-car Bluetooth. If you have a vehicle with Bluetooth connectivity, Do Not Disturb While Driving will activate when it connects to your car’s Bluetooth-enabled receiver. Manually: If you’d rather enable or disable the feature manually. method.

YSU student Miracle Nolan has used the feature and thinks it will make a difference in how people use their phones in vehicles.

“It makes me feel like there is no excuse anymore for why you were texting and driving because there’s this feature. And a feature like this can save a lot of lives,” Nolan said.

The new feature comes at the same time lawmakers are considering House Bill 95 that would add a $100 fine for anyone caught using their cell phone while driving, but you can only be ticketed if you are pulled over for another primary offense.