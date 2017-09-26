Powell keeps Hubbard Volleyball undefeated

With the win, Hubbard improves to 16-0 overall on the season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Adria Powell tallied 19 kills to lead Hubbard to a 3-0 (25-18,25-19,25-20) win over Boardman Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.

Powell also added 3 blocks, 12 digs, 11 points, and 3 aces in the win.  She was recently named Ohio Volleyball Player of the Week by The American Volleyball Coaches Association and Max Preps. Powell has verbally committed to Ohio State University.

Kristin Fahndrich added 19 assists and 18 points, while Silvia Genoni finished with 9 kills and 2 aces.

