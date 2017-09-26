Ruth E. Wingard Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Ruth E. Wingard, age 84, of N. Stateline Road, West Salem Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 26, 2017 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

She was born in Greenville on November 11, 1932 to Charles L. and Alice V. (Mook) Plummer.

Ruth had attended Penn High School and as a homemaker, she enjoyed baking, doing crafts and hosting family events.

On November 11, 1949, she married William E. Wingard, Sr. He passed away August 19, 2013.

Ruth is survived by a daughter, Jacquelyn L. Craig and her husband, William of Sharpsville; two brothers, William E. Wingard, Jr. and his wife, Martha of Greenville and Martin C. Wingard and his wife, Sharon of Greenville; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Matthew Craig; five sisters, Mary Moyer, Charlotte Leffler, Lorraine Schadt, Janet Moyer and Gertrude Miller and two brothers, Charles Plummer and Paul Plummer.

Calling Hours will be Friday, September 29, 2017, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 30, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jerry Bell, officiating Pastoral Care Pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center

Burial with committal prayers will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.