LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Youngstown Boxer Alejandro “Popo” Salinas defeated previously undefeated Duarn Vue by way of a unanimous decision Tuesday night at the Cannery Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The event was televised live on FS1 as part of the

Salinas improves to 9-1 overall as a professional with eight knockouts.

Vue suffers the first loss of his professional career, and drops to 12-1 with four knockouts.