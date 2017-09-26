Storm Team 27: Another hot day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The heat will linger for a few more days. Highs today will reach the upper 80s to near 90 again. A cold front will sweep through the area bringing cooler temperatures by Thursday with highs only reaching the middle 60s. It will be feeling like fall into the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 89 *Record: 89 – 1934

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 84

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 54

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 49

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 62 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 53