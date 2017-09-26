Storm Team 27: Another hot day

By Published:

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The heat will linger for a few more days. Highs today will reach the upper 80s to near 90 again. A cold front will sweep through the area bringing cooler temperatures by Thursday with highs only reaching the middle 60s. It will be feeling like fall into the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High:  89 *Record: 89 – 1934

Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low:  65

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  84

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  66   Low:  54

Friday:  Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  65   Low:  49

Saturday:  Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62   Low:  46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 66   Low: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High:  73   Low:  55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High:  72   Low:  53

 

