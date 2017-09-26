Storm Team 27: Cold front moves in Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

We are going to deal with the heat for one more day. Highs on Wednesday are forecasted to be back in the mid 80s. A cold front will push through in the evening but we wont feel the difference until Thursday. Highs for the end of the week will be in the low to mid 60s.

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 84

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 65

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 48

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated morning shower. (20% AM)

High: 62 Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 42

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 48