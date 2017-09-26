Storm Team 27: Dry, humid, record high

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The heat will linger through Wednesday. High today may tie a record reaching the upper 80s to near 90 again. A cold front will sweep through the area bringing cooler temperatures by Thursday with highs only reaching the middle 60s. It will be feeling like fall into the weekend.
FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 89 *Record: 89 – 1934
Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 65
Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 84
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 54
Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 49
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62 Low: 46
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 39
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 55
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 53