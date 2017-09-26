Summer-like weather turning Mill Creek Park lake green

An algal bloom is covering about 20 percent of Lake Newport at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown

Lake Newport algal bloom, Mill Creek Park, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The stress of the heat and drought in the Valley is taking its toll on one of the area’s most popular lakes.

Tuesday was the 11th straight day with temperatures above 80 degrees in Youngstown and the 12th straight day without rain.

An algal bloom is covering about 20 percent of Lake Newport at Mill Creek Park.

It’s so thick, it looks like a green covering.

Ryan Tekac, with the Mahoning County Health Department, said he was notified of the issue on Tuesday. The Environmental Protection Agency has also been notified.

Tekac said the algae is a direct result of the recent high temperatures and lack of rain.

He said all involved parties will talk on Wednesday. A decision could be made on whether to test the water and how to proceed from here.

At this point, Tekac did not know if it is dangerous.

Algae covering Lake Newport

