William “Bill” J. Fedorko Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – William “Bill” J. Fedorko, a longtime Hermitage resident, passed away under hospice care at 5:27 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in Garden Way, Hermitage, with family by his side. He was 85.

Mr. Fedorko was born on October 31, 1931 in Sharon, a son of John Paul and Mary (Mehalko) Fedorko.

A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves during the Korean Conflict.

He retired in 1997 from Packard Electric Corp., Warren, Ohio, where he was employed for nearly 40 years.

Bill was a lifelong member of Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

He was also a member of the Sharon Carpo-Russ Club.

Bill and his wife enjoyed traveling and going to casinos.

His wife, the former Amelia J. Zeka, whom he married on November 21, 1959 in Church of the Sacred Heart, passed away July 9, 2015.

Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Hacker and her husband, David A., Sharon; two sons, William E. Fedorko and his companion, Lianne Greer, Hermitage and John P. Fedorko and his wife, Dana, Pittsburgh; a granddaughter, Elena Hacker and her companion, Brad Bacon, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; a great-granddaughter, Aralyn Bacon and his beloved dog, Buffy.

Besides his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Helen Zandarski and Ann Cheplick and two brothers, Albert M. Fedorko and John F. Fedorko.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or Strayhaven, Inc., 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.