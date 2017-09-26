William Leonard Haun Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – William Leonard Haun, age 78, died on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

He was born on April 16, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Irene Evelyn (Hill) and Donald George Haun, Sr.

Mr. Haun was a 1957 graduate of Flower High School.

He served in the United States National Guard for two years.

He is a member of the Marantha Church of Cortland.

Mr. Haun worked as a finisher at Kraftmaid of Middlefield for the past 12 years. Mr. Haun also owned and operated his own leather shop making gun holsters and other leather items.

He was a member of the Fish and Game Club of Vienna and enjoyed going to gun shows.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald G. Haun, Jr.

Survivors include his son, Jason M. (Glenda) Haun of Masury, Ohio; two grandson, Trey and Drake Haun; his sister, Beverly (Bill) Carabelos of Denver, Colorado and his sister-in-law, Janet Haun of Johnston, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the convince of the family with a burial in Johnston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fish and Game Club of Vienna, 1508 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473 or to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Northfield, Illinois 60093.

Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.