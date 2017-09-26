Youngstown crime activity: Couple reports being attacked at gas station

Tuesday, Sept. 19

7:31 p.m. – 2600 block of Glenwood Ave., Nathaniel Royal, 76, was issued a citation for criminal trespass. According to a police report, Royal was on the property of Gas Mart after being warned several times to stay away. Police have been called several times about Royal and others loitering and soliciting money from customers entering the store, the report stated.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

2:10 p.m. – 1500 block of Logan Ave., Gerald Kay, 43, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Kay was pulled over for having too many items hanging from his rearview mirror. Police discovered a crack pipe, two used syringes and three bindles of fentanyl, the report stated.

Thursday, Sept. 21

4:30 p.m. – Overland Avenue, Ignacio Mendoza, Jose Louis Lopez and Reynaldo Herrera-Herrera were detained for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a traffic stop. According to a police report, none of the men in the vehicle could produce current identification. Police said Mendoza had a driver’s license, but it belonged to another person from California. Mendoza was also found to have several drug warrants. All three men were taken into custody and held for ICE.

Friday, Sept. 22

7:30 p.m. – 500 block of Dorothy Ave., the body of a 62-year-old man was found inside a house. The Mahoning County Coroner said the man had multiple injuries and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Monday, Sept. 25

5:35 p.m. – 1900 block of Ridgelawn Ave., a man told police that he thought he reserved a room in New York City through an app called Miser B-n-B. He was contacted by a man who told him to download another app so they could exchange texts and wire a $300 deposit, which he did, according to a police report. When the man called to check on his reservation, he found out no reservation was made in his name.

8:09 p.m. – 1700 block of Logan Ave., an 18-year-old woman and 22-year-old man told police they were attacked at the Gas Mart. According to a police report, the couple said they had been threatened earlier by a group of juveniles. They later went to the store, and the man went inside. While the man was in the store, a female, believed to be part of the group that was threatening the couple, walked up to the car where the 18-year-old woman was sitting and started punching her in the face, the report stated. The man came out of the store another man walked up to him and sprayed him in the face with mace. Both suspects ran off.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

12:05 a.m. – 400 block of W. Boston Ave., Cheree Moore, 38 was charged with felonious assault. According to a police report, Moore and her brother 39-year-old Matthew Jones, argued with some people at a card party when a fight broke out. Police said Jones was beaten up and Moore tried to run another woman over with her car, but an 18-year-old man pushed the woman out of the way and was hit instead. Police said the victim seemed lethargic and told them he hit his head. Jones and the man who was hit by the car were taken to the hospital.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

