YSU President Tressel praises Poland school’s mentoring program

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s top penguin headed back to school on Tuesday.

YSU President Jim Tressel spent part of his morning at Poland Union Elementary School. He was there to see the “Big Dog – Little Dog” program in action.

Principal Mike Masucci started the mentoring program, which partners Poland Seminary High School students with kindergarten through 2nd-grade students at Union. Some “Big Dogs” read with elementary students, help teachers, and some are just a friend for students.

Tressel praised the program.

“In education, if we can get help from all sides, parental help, if we can get mentoring, if we can have great teaching and administrators that allow these types of programs to be created, we can do great things in education, and they’re doing them here in Poland,” Tressel said.

About 70 high school students volunteered this year.

This is the third year for the mentoring program.