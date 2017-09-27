2 Ohio colleges apply for medical marijuana testing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two colleges have applied to handle testing for Ohio’s nascent medical marijuana program.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Commerce tells The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Central State University in southwest Ohio and Hocking College in southeast Ohio both sent in applications by last Friday’s deadline.

State law mandates only colleges and universities can apply for testing permits for the program’s first year. Some schools have hesitated over concerns about losing federal funding since marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

The commerce department will review applicants and rank them by performance. More than one site could be selected.

The medical marijuana program is expected to launch in September 2018.

The department starts accepting applications from private laboratories from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8.

