6 Ohio women missing within 35 mile radius of 70/75 interchange

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for six women who have disappeared from a 35-mile radius over the last year.

Authorities say the six cases are similar in that all of the women have struggled with drug abuse in the past. Some also have had a history of prostitution.

The women have gone missing within 35 miles of the 70/75 interchange from May 2016 to August 2017. Four are from Middletown, one is from Miamisburg and one is from Springfield.

The most recent woman to go missing is 25-year-old Chelsey Coe of Miamisburg. She was last seen leaving a friend’s house in early August and hasn’t been heard from since then.

Here are the six cases police are actively investigating:

Brandy English, 41, 05/11/2016 – Middletown

Amber Whitmer, 30, 06/06/2016 – Springfield

Amber Flack, 30, 09/01/2016 – Middletown

Melinda (Oney) Miller, 47, 02/19/2017 – Middletown

Michelle Burgan, 47, 05/16/2017 – Middletown

Chelsey Coe, 25, 08/2017 – Miamisburg

If you have any information about their disappearances or where these women could be, call Miamisburg Police Department Detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy at 937-847-6612.