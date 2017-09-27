Boardman crime activity: Woman accused of assaulting paraplegic husband

Wednesday, Sept. 20

12:45 p.m. – 400 block of Glenwoods Ct., a woman reported that she has been receiving calls from people identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies who say she has a warrant out for her arrest and needs to send money to them. The woman said during one call, the caller provided her with her personal information. She said she then learned that her bank account was being used fraudulently. Police called the number and reached a voicemail for the “sheriff’s office.”

Thursday, Sept. 21

1:02 a.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., reported break-in at the Dollar General store. Police said the front door of the business had been smashed and a glass cigarette case was also broken. Police reported finding footprints and hand prints inside the store, as well as dried blood in the cigarette case. Police said 96 boxes of Newport cigarettes were missing.

11:08 a.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Craig Harper, 40, of Leavittsburg, charged with physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police said Harper was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car, parked in the Sears Auto Center lot. Police said he failed a field sobriety test.

3:00 p.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he was spotted in Boardman High School. Police said the boy was not supposed to be there.

4:25 p.m. – location redacted from report, Devin Nash, 23, arrested and charged with felonious assault, domestic violence, and criminal damaging. Nash’s family member reported that Nash threw a lamp through a storm door, shattering the glass. He said Nash was upset about being kicked out of the house. Police said a family member was cut by either the lamp or glass that flew out of the door.

Friday, Sept. 22

11:15 a.m. – 800 block of Brookfield Ave., police said a woman was scammed out of more than $10,000 by a caller posing as her grandson. The caller told the woman he had been in a car accident and needed money to get the other person’s car fixed or he would be in trouble. Police said the woman purchased multiple Best Buy gift cards and gave the card numbers to the caller, despite employees telling her that it was probably a scam.

Saturday, Sept. 23

3:52 p.m. – location redacted, Roseann Ingram, 36, arrested and charged with domestic violence and felony assault. Ingram’s husband, who is paraplegic, reported that Ingram attacked him. He said he confronted her because he suspected that she was using his medication to get high, according to a police report. Police said Ingram is the man’s primary caregiver. He had marks on his face from the attack, according to police.

Monday, Sept. 25

1:37 p.m. – 800 block of Cook Ave., a man reported that he had been bitten by a dog, which also bit a neighbor four months ago. The man was taken to the hospital for an injury to his hand. The dog warden was contacted and took the dog until the owner could get it.

11:56 p.m. – 5300 block of Market St., a woman reported that she was robbed near the Town and Country Motel. She said she had gotten off of the WRTA bus and was walking in the area while carrying her shopping bags. She reported being approached by a man who was “very skinny like a crackhead,” who grabbed her bags and ran. The man was described as being 6’3″ to 6’4″ tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white athletic shoes, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

9:29 a.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Michael Forgach, 41, arrested on eight warrants through the Boardman Police Department for felony possession of drugs. Police said the charges are related to the raid of a Wildwood Drive house on June 23. Police reported finding needles, baggies, and suspected drugs.

2:47 p.m. – 100 block of McClurg Rd., an officer at Farmer’s National Bank reported receiving pills in the mail that appeared to be infused with marijuana. The suspicious mail was discovered because the bank is serving as executor of a deceased person’s estate and is forwarding mail for the estate.

3:47 p.m. – Glenwood Ave. near Midlothian Blvd., Tevon Mahone, 26, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with trafficking drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Mahone was found with six bags of marijuana, totaling 18 grams, in his pocket during a traffic stop. Police also reported finding a scale and container with marijuana residue. Mahone denied selling drugs, saying he purchased the marijuana for his personal use, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

