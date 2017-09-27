Elizabeth R. “Beth” Cibella Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Elizabeth R. “Beth” Cibella, 68, went home Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born August 6, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Mary Schroth.

Beth was a 1967 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked at Delphi Packard Electric for over 23 years in the production department.

She enjoyed crafts, cooking, baking. Her sole focus was taking care of her family and helping others that needed it. Beth loved watching NASCAR and enjoyed Cleveland Browns football while also enjoying the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She was a loving and caring woman who had a heart of gold and her spirit influenced all of those around her.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Cibella of Howland; a son, James Cibella of Howland; her adopted grandchildren, Brian (Teresa) Sandford and their children, Kirstin and Casey of Cortland; a brother-in-law, Dr. Vincent B. (Susan) Cibella of Cortland; a niece, Lee (Dr. Sal) DiLiello of Cortland and a nephew, Michael Cibella of Niles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call Sunday, October 1 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, October 2 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Beth’s name to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Cibella family.

